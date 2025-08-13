Singulus Tech's 2025 H1 Financials: Key Insights Revealed!

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG reported sales of €31.3 million for the first half of 2025, down from €40.7 million in the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) for the first half of 2025 were €-1.3 million, compared to €1.2 million in the previous year.

The gross margin remained stable at 31.9%, nearly matching the previous year's 31.8%.

Order intake in the first half of 2025 was €21.1 million, significantly lower than the previous year's €52.3 million, with an order backlog of €67.2 million as of June 30.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects a significant increase in sales and earnings in the second half of the year due to upcoming deliveries and new orders.

The company focuses on sustainability and innovation in thin-film coating and surface treatment, targeting markets such as photovoltaics, semiconductors, and medical technology.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Singulus Technologies is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,7775EUR and was up +0,85 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,98 % since publication.





