    HALF-YEAR REPORT

    Q2 2025 / Motel One accelerates expansion: more international hotels, revenue grows

    Munich (ots) - The Motel One Group continues to develop dynamically -
    internationally, conceptually, and economically. Revenue for the first half of
    the year rose by 7.5% to EUR486 million. In addition, the contractually secured
    hotel portfolio grew to 134 hotels with nearly 38,000 rooms. Hotels in Paris and
    Vienna, as well as market entry in Lisbon, underline the group's European
    expansion strategy. The lifestyle brand The Cloud One Hotels doubled its
    portfolio.

    KEY FIGURES: FIRST HALF OF 2025

    Motel One Group // Financials (YoY Pro Forma) 2025 2024

    Number of hotels 100 96
    Number of rooms 28,197 27,223
    Average occupancy (%) 69 68
    Revenue per available room (TRevPAR) in EUR 96 93
    Revenue (in million EUR) 485.9 452.0

    EBITDAR (in million EUR) 252.2 237.6

    Management EBITDA (in million EUR) 112.5 110
    Equity (in million EUR) 1,238.0 1,532.3
    Equity ratio (%) 43.0 51.5

    Motel One grows in Europe - second brand gathers pace

    In addition to its core business, the young lifestyle brand The Cloud One Hotels
    is experiencing strong growth: compared with the previous year, the number of
    operating properties has doubled from three to six. The concept appeals to urban
    explorers seeking a design-led atmosphere and distinctive ambience - currently
    in locations such as New York, Hamburg, Gdansk and Prague. Overall, the Group
    now operates 55 hotels outside Germany, an increase of six locations
    year-on-year. The proportion of international rooms in the secured portfolio has
    risen to 40%.

    With the opening of Motel One Paris-Porte de Versailles in July, Motel One
    continues to expand its urban presence in Europe in the third quarter.

    Another Motel One property in Vienna's Donau City and the Group's entry into the
    Portuguese market are imminent: The Cloud One Lisbon, the Group's first hotel in
    the country, is currently under development. Both openings are scheduled for
    2025. "Travel to Europe's cities is back, and our hotels are the perfect place
    for it: central, stylish and affordable," says Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the Motel
    One Group.

    Revenue rises, resilience remains

    Motel One is also demonstrating financial strength: in the second quarter,
    cumulative revenue increased by 7.5% to EUR486 million (previous year: EUR452
    million) - despite the absence of major one-off events such as the European
    Football Championship and international trade fairs, which boosted last year's
    results. Occupancy remained stable at 69% (previous year: 68%), and revenue per
    available room (TRevPAR) improved to EUR96 (previous year: EUR93).

    Management EBITDA rose to EUR113 million (previous year: EUR111 million),
    exceeding the previous year's figure. "Our brand proves its appeal even without
    major events - that's a genuine stress test we have passed with flying colours,"
    says Lenze.

    About the Motel One Group

    Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, the company has won multiple awards
    for its concept and is considered the pioneer of the budget design hotel
    category. The company currently operates 100 hotels with 28,197 rooms in 13
    countries (as of June 2025). Motel One stands for a unique combination of fair
    prices, stylish design and first-class comfort, setting new standards in the
    budget design hotel segment. The hotels are characterised by their central
    locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting public areas
    featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH launched its
    second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.

    Contact:

    Motel One
    Inken Mende
    Director Corporate Communications & PR
    Tegernseer Landstraße 165, 81539 Munich
    Phone.: +49 89665025-818
    E-Mail: mailto:imende@motel-one.com
    Website: https://www.motel-one.com/

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/31948/6095777
    OTS: Motel One GmbH




