HALF-YEAR REPORT
Q2 2025 / Motel One accelerates expansion: more international hotels, revenue grows
Munich (ots) - The Motel One Group continues to develop dynamically -
internationally, conceptually, and economically. Revenue for the first half of
the year rose by 7.5% to EUR486 million. In addition, the contractually secured
hotel portfolio grew to 134 hotels with nearly 38,000 rooms. Hotels in Paris and
Vienna, as well as market entry in Lisbon, underline the group's European
expansion strategy. The lifestyle brand The Cloud One Hotels doubled its
portfolio.
KEY FIGURES: FIRST HALF OF 2025
KEY FIGURES: FIRST HALF OF 2025
Motel One Group // Financials (YoY Pro Forma) 2025 2024
Number of hotels 100 96
Number of rooms 28,197 27,223
Average occupancy (%) 69 68
Revenue per available room (TRevPAR) in EUR 96 93
Revenue (in million EUR) 485.9 452.0
EBITDAR (in million EUR) 252.2 237.6
Management EBITDA (in million EUR) 112.5 110
Equity (in million EUR) 1,238.0 1,532.3
Equity ratio (%) 43.0 51.5
Motel One grows in Europe - second brand gathers pace
In addition to its core business, the young lifestyle brand The Cloud One Hotels
is experiencing strong growth: compared with the previous year, the number of
operating properties has doubled from three to six. The concept appeals to urban
explorers seeking a design-led atmosphere and distinctive ambience - currently
in locations such as New York, Hamburg, Gdansk and Prague. Overall, the Group
now operates 55 hotels outside Germany, an increase of six locations
year-on-year. The proportion of international rooms in the secured portfolio has
risen to 40%.
With the opening of Motel One Paris-Porte de Versailles in July, Motel One
continues to expand its urban presence in Europe in the third quarter.
Another Motel One property in Vienna's Donau City and the Group's entry into the
Portuguese market are imminent: The Cloud One Lisbon, the Group's first hotel in
the country, is currently under development. Both openings are scheduled for
2025. "Travel to Europe's cities is back, and our hotels are the perfect place
for it: central, stylish and affordable," says Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the Motel
One Group.
Revenue rises, resilience remains
Motel One is also demonstrating financial strength: in the second quarter,
cumulative revenue increased by 7.5% to EUR486 million (previous year: EUR452
million) - despite the absence of major one-off events such as the European
Football Championship and international trade fairs, which boosted last year's
results. Occupancy remained stable at 69% (previous year: 68%), and revenue per
available room (TRevPAR) improved to EUR96 (previous year: EUR93).
Management EBITDA rose to EUR113 million (previous year: EUR111 million),
exceeding the previous year's figure. "Our brand proves its appeal even without
major events - that's a genuine stress test we have passed with flying colours,"
says Lenze.
About the Motel One Group
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, the company has won multiple awards
for its concept and is considered the pioneer of the budget design hotel
category. The company currently operates 100 hotels with 28,197 rooms in 13
countries (as of June 2025). Motel One stands for a unique combination of fair
prices, stylish design and first-class comfort, setting new standards in the
budget design hotel segment. The hotels are characterised by their central
locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting public areas
featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH launched its
second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.
Contact:
Motel One
Inken Mende
Director Corporate Communications & PR
Tegernseer Landstraße 165, 81539 Munich
Phone.: +49 89665025-818
E-Mail: mailto:imende@motel-one.com
Website: https://www.motel-one.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/31948/6095777
OTS: Motel One GmbH
