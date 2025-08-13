Q2 2025 / Motel One accelerates expansion: more international hotels, revenue grows

Munich (ots) - The Motel One Group continues to develop dynamically -

internationally, conceptually, and economically. Revenue for the first half of

the year rose by 7.5% to EUR486 million. In addition, the contractually secured

hotel portfolio grew to 134 hotels with nearly 38,000 rooms. Hotels in Paris and

Vienna, as well as market entry in Lisbon, underline the group's European

expansion strategy. The lifestyle brand The Cloud One Hotels doubled its

portfolio.



KEY FIGURES: FIRST HALF OF 2025





Motel One Group // Financials (YoY Pro Forma) 2025 2024



Number of hotels 100 96

Number of rooms 28,197 27,223

Average occupancy (%) 69 68

Revenue per available room (TRevPAR) in EUR 96 93

Revenue (in million EUR) 485.9 452.0



EBITDAR (in million EUR) 252.2 237.6



Management EBITDA (in million EUR) 112.5 110

Equity (in million EUR) 1,238.0 1,532.3

Equity ratio (%) 43.0 51.5



Motel One grows in Europe - second brand gathers pace



In addition to its core business, the young lifestyle brand The Cloud One Hotels

is experiencing strong growth: compared with the previous year, the number of

operating properties has doubled from three to six. The concept appeals to urban

explorers seeking a design-led atmosphere and distinctive ambience - currently

in locations such as New York, Hamburg, Gdansk and Prague. Overall, the Group

now operates 55 hotels outside Germany, an increase of six locations

year-on-year. The proportion of international rooms in the secured portfolio has

risen to 40%.



With the opening of Motel One Paris-Porte de Versailles in July, Motel One

continues to expand its urban presence in Europe in the third quarter.



Another Motel One property in Vienna's Donau City and the Group's entry into the

Portuguese market are imminent: The Cloud One Lisbon, the Group's first hotel in

the country, is currently under development. Both openings are scheduled for

2025. "Travel to Europe's cities is back, and our hotels are the perfect place

for it: central, stylish and affordable," says Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the Motel

One Group.



Revenue rises, resilience remains



Motel One is also demonstrating financial strength: in the second quarter,

cumulative revenue increased by 7.5% to EUR486 million (previous year: EUR452

million) - despite the absence of major one-off events such as the European

Football Championship and international trade fairs, which boosted last year's

results. Occupancy remained stable at 69% (previous year: 68%), and revenue per

available room (TRevPAR) improved to EUR96 (previous year: EUR93).



Management EBITDA rose to EUR113 million (previous year: EUR111 million),

exceeding the previous year's figure. "Our brand proves its appeal even without

major events - that's a genuine stress test we have passed with flying colours,"

says Lenze.



About the Motel One Group



Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, the company has won multiple awards

for its concept and is considered the pioneer of the budget design hotel

category. The company currently operates 100 hotels with 28,197 rooms in 13

countries (as of June 2025). Motel One stands for a unique combination of fair

prices, stylish design and first-class comfort, setting new standards in the

budget design hotel segment. The hotels are characterised by their central

locations, modern rooms with high-quality amenities, and inviting public areas

featuring sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH launched its

second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.



