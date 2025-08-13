    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Jungbunzlauer awarded Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability performance

    Basel, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - - Among top 1% for sustainability
    leadership -

    Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from
    natural sources, today announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by
    EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability
    ratings. This distinction places Jungbunzlauer in the top 1% of more than
    150,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis globally for their environmental, social
    and ethical practices.

    The EcoVadis Platinum Medal recognises Jungbunzlauer's outstanding performance
    across all four key sustainability areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights,
    Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

    "We are proud of this recognition which reflects our steadfast commitment to
    sustainability", said Michael Pohlscheidt, Executive Vice President of
    Operations at Jungbunzlauer. "For many years, we've considered sustainability a
    driver of innovation and long-term value for Jungbunzlauer, our customers,
    colleagues and partners. This reinforces our role as a trusted partner for
    responsibly produced, naturally derived, high-performance ingredients, helping
    customers achieve their product and sustainability goals."

    Jungbunzlauer's comprehensive approach to sustainability is aligned with
    internationally recognised standards and frameworks such as UNGC and SBTi. The
    company consistently integrates sustainable practices throughout its value
    chain, from sourcing raw materials to product development and manufacturing and
    distribution processes. This includes efforts in areas such as circularity,
    renewable energy, water savings, product safety, and responsible supply chains,
    as well as a strong focus on employee well-being and diversity.

    Through these actions, Jungbunzlauer advances its purpose of leading the way in
    developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, ensuring
    that sustainability is at the heart of how it innovates, operates, and serves
    its customers and communities worldwide.

    mailto:media@jungbunzlauer.com

    About Jungbunzlauer

    About EcoVadis

    For more information:

    For more information about Jungbunzlauer's commitment to sustainability and
    corporate responsibility, please visit www.jungbunzlauer.com/sustainability.
    Media Contact:
    Alina Hermann
    +41 61 2955 151
    media@jungbunzlauer.comJungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality,
    sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and
    beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading
    the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life,
    we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants,
    acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers'
    evolving needs.
    Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities
    including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America,
    we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years
    ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly
    1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future.
    Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.
    EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings,
    intelligence, and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Its
    evidence-based platform assesses more than 150,000 companies in over 180
    countries.
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749217/Platinum_Medal_EcoVadis.jpg
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728840/5457256/Jungbunzlauer_Logo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jungbunzlauer-awarded-platinu
    m-medal-from-ecovadis-for-sustainability-performance-302528228.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180545/6095827
    OTS: Jungbunzlauer




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Jungbunzlauer awarded Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability performance - Among top 1% for sustainability leadership - Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, today announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted …