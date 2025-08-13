Jungbunzlauer awarded Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability performance
Basel, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - - Among top 1% for sustainability
Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from
natural sources, today announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by
EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability
ratings. This distinction places Jungbunzlauer in the top 1% of more than
150,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis globally for their environmental, social
and ethical practices.
The EcoVadis Platinum Medal recognises Jungbunzlauer's outstanding performance
across all four key sustainability areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights,
Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.
"We are proud of this recognition which reflects our steadfast commitment to
sustainability", said Michael Pohlscheidt, Executive Vice President of
Operations at Jungbunzlauer. "For many years, we've considered sustainability a
driver of innovation and long-term value for Jungbunzlauer, our customers,
colleagues and partners. This reinforces our role as a trusted partner for
responsibly produced, naturally derived, high-performance ingredients, helping
customers achieve their product and sustainability goals."
Jungbunzlauer's comprehensive approach to sustainability is aligned with
internationally recognised standards and frameworks such as UNGC and SBTi. The
company consistently integrates sustainable practices throughout its value
chain, from sourcing raw materials to product development and manufacturing and
distribution processes. This includes efforts in areas such as circularity,
renewable energy, water savings, product safety, and responsible supply chains,
as well as a strong focus on employee well-being and diversity.
Through these actions, Jungbunzlauer advances its purpose of leading the way in
developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, ensuring
that sustainability is at the heart of how it innovates, operates, and serves
its customers and communities worldwide.
About Jungbunzlauer
About EcoVadis
For more information about Jungbunzlauer's commitment to sustainability and
corporate responsibility, please visit www.jungbunzlauer.com/sustainability.
sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and
beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading
the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life,
we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants,
acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers'
evolving needs.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities
including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America,
we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years
ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly
1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future.
Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.
EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings,
intelligence, and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Its
evidence-based platform assesses more than 150,000 companies in over 180
countries.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749217/Platinum_Medal_EcoVadis.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728840/5457256/Jungbunzlauer_Logo.jpg
