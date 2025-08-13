Jungbunzlauer awarded Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for sustainability performance

Basel, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - - Among top 1% for sustainability

Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from

natural sources, today announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by

EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability

ratings. This distinction places Jungbunzlauer in the top 1% of more than

150,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis globally for their environmental, social

and ethical practices.



The EcoVadis Platinum Medal recognises Jungbunzlauer's outstanding performance

across all four key sustainability areas: Environment, Labour & Human Rights,

Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.







sustainability", said Michael Pohlscheidt, Executive Vice President of

Operations at Jungbunzlauer. "For many years, we've considered sustainability a

driver of innovation and long-term value for Jungbunzlauer, our customers,

colleagues and partners. This reinforces our role as a trusted partner for

responsibly produced, naturally derived, high-performance ingredients, helping

customers achieve their product and sustainability goals."



Jungbunzlauer's comprehensive approach to sustainability is aligned with

internationally recognised standards and frameworks such as UNGC and SBTi. The

company consistently integrates sustainable practices throughout its value

chain, from sourcing raw materials to product development and manufacturing and

distribution processes. This includes efforts in areas such as circularity,

renewable energy, water savings, product safety, and responsible supply chains,

as well as a strong focus on employee well-being and diversity.



Through these actions, Jungbunzlauer advances its purpose of leading the way in

developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, ensuring

that sustainability is at the heart of how it innovates, operates, and serves

its customers and communities worldwide.



About Jungbunzlauer



About EcoVadis



For more information about Jungbunzlauer's commitment to sustainability and

corporate responsibility, please visit www.jungbunzlauer.com/sustainability.

media@jungbunzlauer.comJungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality,

sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and

beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading

the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life,

we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants,

acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers'

evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities

including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America,

we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years

ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a

1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future.

Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

EcoVadis is a global provider of business sustainability ratings,

intelligence, and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Its

evidence-based platform assesses more than 150,000 companies in over 180

countries.

