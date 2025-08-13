Blue Cap AG Sells con-pearl to Inteplast, Revises 2025 Forecast

Blue Cap AG has signed an agreement to sell its 100% stake in con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group Corporation.

The sale proceeds are in the high double-digit million range, exceeding the net asset value by more than 10% as of December 31, 2024.

The sale represents an internal rate of return of over 60% per year and a multiple of around 15x the capital employed.

Blue Cap AG is adjusting its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting consolidated revenue from continuing operations to be EUR 120–140 million, down from the previous EUR 200–220 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 is now expected to be 5.0–6.0%, compared to the previous forecast of 10.0–11.0%.

Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company based in Munich, acquiring medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations, with a focus on selling them later at a profit.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,400EUR and was down -0,57 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,60 % since publication.





