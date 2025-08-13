Blue Cap AG Sells con-pearl to Inteplast, Revises 2025 Forecast
Blue Cap AG has signed a lucrative agreement to sell con-pearl GmbH, marking a strategic shift in its financial outlook for 2025.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG has signed an agreement to sell its 100% stake in con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group Corporation.
- The sale proceeds are in the high double-digit million range, exceeding the net asset value by more than 10% as of December 31, 2024.
- The sale represents an internal rate of return of over 60% per year and a multiple of around 15x the capital employed.
- Blue Cap AG is adjusting its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting consolidated revenue from continuing operations to be EUR 120–140 million, down from the previous EUR 200–220 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 is now expected to be 5.0–6.0%, compared to the previous forecast of 10.0–11.0%.
- Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company based in Munich, acquiring medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations, with a focus on selling them later at a profit.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,400EUR and was down -0,57 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,60 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
