Blue Cap AG's Con-Pearl Sale Exceeds Net Asset Value with High Valuation

Blue Cap AG has sold its 100% stake in con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group Corporation, a strategic investor from the USA.

The sale price is in the high double-digit million range, exceeding the last net asset value by more than 10%.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, with an internal rate of return of approximately 60% per year and a multiple of approximately 15x on the capital employed.

Blue Cap AG is adjusting its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting consolidated revenue for continuing operations to be EUR 120-140 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0-6.0%.

con-pearl experienced significant earnings growth under Blue Cap's ownership, focusing on core business and expanding into new growth areas like the logistics sector.

Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company that acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations, aiming to sell them later at a profit, and is headquartered in Munich.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 18,200EUR and was up +4,00 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,65 % since publication.





