Blue Cap AG's Con-Pearl Sale Exceeds Net Asset Value with High Valuation
Blue Cap AG's strategic sale of con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group underscores its adeptness in enhancing and capitalizing on its investments, while setting a promising financial trajectory for the future.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG has sold its 100% stake in con-pearl GmbH to Inteplast Group Corporation, a strategic investor from the USA.
- The sale price is in the high double-digit million range, exceeding the last net asset value by more than 10%.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, with an internal rate of return of approximately 60% per year and a multiple of approximately 15x on the capital employed.
- Blue Cap AG is adjusting its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting consolidated revenue for continuing operations to be EUR 120-140 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0-6.0%.
- con-pearl experienced significant earnings growth under Blue Cap's ownership, focusing on core business and expanding into new growth areas like the logistics sector.
- Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company that acquires medium-sized B2B businesses in special situations, aiming to sell them later at a profit, and is headquartered in Munich.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 18,200EUR and was up +4,00 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,65 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
