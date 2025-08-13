    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTeamViewer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu TeamViewer
    DAX, Sapiens International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Sapiens International +44,09 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🥈 Upexi +25,44 % Pharmaindustrie Nachrichten
    🥉 Hudbay Minerals +18,40 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A) -19,77 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nikola Corporation -20,00 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Eckert & Ziegler -65,20 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Valneva Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Tilray Brands Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Eckert & Ziegler Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 245 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 TUI 95 Hotels/Tourismus Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TeamViewer 80 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 63 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 53 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 48 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Sapiens International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.