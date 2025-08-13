DAX, Sapiens International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sapiens International
|+44,09 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Upexi
|+25,44 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Hudbay Minerals
|+18,40 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
|-19,77 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-20,00 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Eckert & Ziegler
|-65,20 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|Eckert & Ziegler
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|245
|-
|🥈
|TUI
|95
|Hotels/Tourismus
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|80
|Informationstechnologie
|Evotec
|63
|Biotechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|53
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|48
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Sapiens International
Wochenperformance: +54,78 %
Platz 1
Upexi
Wochenperformance: +28,15 %
Platz 2
Hudbay Minerals
Wochenperformance: +6,53 %
Platz 3
Luminar Technologies Luminar Tech Rg (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Platz 4
Nikola Corporation
Wochenperformance: +58,73 %
Platz 5
Eckert & Ziegler
Wochenperformance: -70,65 %
Platz 6
Valneva
Wochenperformance: +17,62 %
Platz 7
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: +44,93 %
Platz 8
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Wochenperformance: +89,79 %
Platz 9
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -21,74 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +15,18 %
Platz 11
Eckert & Ziegler
Wochenperformance: -70,65 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,62 %
Platz 13
TUI
Wochenperformance: +2,97 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Platz 15
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -4,10 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,82 %
Platz 17
BYD
Wochenperformance: +2,55 %
Platz 18
