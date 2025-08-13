Modulaire Group announces CEO transition
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading
business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure,
has today announced that Pavan Pattada has decided to step down to return to the
United States to pursue new opportunities.
The Board has initiated a formal search process to appoint a permanent
successor. In the interim, oversight of the business will be led by Chairman
Richard Ingram, working in close partnership with Modulaire's Executive
Committee to ensure continued strategic and operational alignment.
"We thank Pavan for his leadership and for the important role he has played in
guiding our strategic direction," said Richard Ingram, chairman of Modulaire
Group. "The Transformation plans he has architected are clear and will continue
to be our ongoing focus."
The Board noted that Modulaire remains on track with its transformation plans,
and is well-positioned to continue to deliver on its operational and financial
goals.
About Modulaire Group
Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We
create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps
customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements.
Modulaire has operations in 23 countries, with over ~330,000 modular space and
portable storage units, and 5,000 remote accommodation rooms. The company
operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United
Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo
in France, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.
