London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading

business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure,

has today announced that Pavan Pattada has decided to step down to return to the

United States to pursue new opportunities.



The Board has initiated a formal search process to appoint a permanent

successor. In the interim, oversight of the business will be led by Chairman

Richard Ingram, working in close partnership with Modulaire's Executive

Committee to ensure continued strategic and operational alignment.





"We thank Pavan for his leadership and for the important role he has played in

guiding our strategic direction," said Richard Ingram, chairman of Modulaire

Group. "The Transformation plans he has architected are clear and will continue

to be our ongoing focus."



The Board noted that Modulaire remains on track with its transformation plans,

and is well-positioned to continue to deliver on its operational and financial

goals.



About Modulaire Group



mailto:investorrelations@modulairegroup.com



For more information:



For more information, please visit: https://www.modulairegroup.com.

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We

create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps

customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements.

Modulaire has operations in 23 countries, with over ~330,000 modular space and

portable storage units, and 5,000 remote accommodation rooms. The company

operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United

Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo

in France, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.

For further information:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@modulairegroup.com View original

content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modulaire-group-announces-ceo

-transition-302528805.html



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156808/6096331

OTS: Modulaire Group







