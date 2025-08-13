    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Modulaire Group announces CEO transition

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading
    business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure,
    has today announced that Pavan Pattada has decided to step down to return to the
    United States to pursue new opportunities.

    The Board has initiated a formal search process to appoint a permanent
    successor. In the interim, oversight of the business will be led by Chairman
    Richard Ingram, working in close partnership with Modulaire's Executive
    Committee to ensure continued strategic and operational alignment.

    "We thank Pavan for his leadership and for the important role he has played in
    guiding our strategic direction," said Richard Ingram, chairman of Modulaire
    Group. "The Transformation plans he has architected are clear and will continue
    to be our ongoing focus."

    The Board noted that Modulaire remains on track with its transformation plans,
    and is well-positioned to continue to deliver on its operational and financial
    goals.

    About Modulaire Group

    mailto:investorrelations@modulairegroup.com

    For more information:

    For more information, please visit: https://www.modulairegroup.com.
    Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We
    create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps
    customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements.
    Modulaire has operations in 23 countries, with over ~330,000 modular space and
    portable storage units, and 5,000 remote accommodation rooms. The company
    operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United
    Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo
    in France, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.
    For further information:
    Investor Relations
    investorrelations@modulairegroup.com View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modulaire-group-announces-ceo
    -transition-302528805.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156808/6096331
    OTS: Modulaire Group




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Modulaire Group announces CEO transition Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, has today announced that Pavan Pattada has decided to step down to return to the United States to pursue new …