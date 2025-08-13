HelloFresh SE: 2025 Profit & Revenue Outlook Adjusted for FX Changes

HelloFresh SE has adjusted its profitability outlook for 2025 due to exchange rate developments, specifically the weakening of the USD against the EUR.

The updated outlook for 2025 AEBITDA is now between EUR 415 million and EUR 465 million, and for AEBIT (excluding impairment) between EUR 175 million and EUR 225 million.

The revenue growth outlook for 2025 has been narrowed to a decrease of (6)% - (8)%, primarily due to lower than expected growth in the ready-to-eat product group.

The USD to EUR exchange rate has changed from 1.04 to approximately 1.15, impacting HelloFresh's financial forecasts.

The 'ReFresh' program is expected to help reaccelerate growth towards the end of the fiscal year 2025.

The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for 2025 AEBITDA is EUR 467 million, and for AEBIT (excluding impairment) is EUR 202 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HelloFresh is on 14.08.2025.

The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 8,1700EUR and was down -9,66 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.963,40PKT (-0,78 %).





