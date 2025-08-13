    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfosys AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infosys
    Infosys and Telstra Announce Joint Venture in Australia

    Bengaluru, India and Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Accelerating
    AI-powered Cloud & Digital transformation for Australian enterprises

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
    a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced the formation of a joint venture with Telstra
    .protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telstra.com.au%2F&data=05%7C02%7C
    Rajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C83fc94c7416a42a41fb208ddda1e0604%7C63ce7d592f3e42c
    da8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638906544687926336%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0e
    U1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D
    %3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=j5slWLpvA1JRvyfrV%2B3IQymOyBEsv3pWbfv2fz8jtaM%3D&reserved
    , Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company.
    Accelerating Infosys' strategy to help clients navigate their AI journey, this
    collaboration will propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian
    businesses.

    Infosys will acquire 75% of the shareholding in Versent Group1, Australia's
    leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider, and a wholly owned subsidiary
    of Telstra Group, that delivers cloud and digital transformation. Infosys will
    have operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain a 25% minority
    stake in Versent Group, reflecting its confidence in the shared potential for
    growth and customer value, combining Telstra's connectivity, Versent's local
    digital engineering expertise, and Infosys' global scale.

    Versent Group has earned its reputation by helping Australian enterprises design
    and implement cloud strategy with industry leading partners - delivering digital
    transformation with deep industry expertise. With a team of 650 engineers,
    advisors, strategists spread across Australia, Versent Group strengthens
    Infosys' local presence. Versent Group primarily serves large blue-chip
    organizations with established presence in government & education, financial
    institutions, energy, and the utilities sector.

    This strategic collaboration will see Versent Group's cloud and digital
    transformation expertise boosted by Infosys' advanced AI capabilities, Cloud,
    Data and Digital consulting services. The collaboration will leverage Infosys
    Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) and cloud offering
    Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , as well as
    the cybersecurity capabilities of The Missing Link (https://apc01.safelinks.prot
