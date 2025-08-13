Infosys and Telstra Announce Joint Venture in Australia

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte InfoSys ??? Infosys +1,45 % Aktie 0 Aufrufe heute BörsenBot 15.04.25, 15:00

Bengaluru, India and Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - AcceleratingAI-powered Cloud & Digital transformation for Australian enterprisesInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced the formation of a joint venture with Telstra (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telstra.com.au%2F&data=05%7C02%7CRajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C83fc94c7416a42a41fb208ddda1e0604%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638906544687926336%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=j5slWLpvA1JRvyfrV%2B3IQymOyBEsv3pWbfv2fz8jtaM%3D&reserved=0) , Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company.Accelerating Infosys' strategy to help clients navigate their AI journey, thiscollaboration will propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australianbusinesses.Infosys will acquire 75% of the shareholding in Versent Group1, Australia'sleading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider, and a wholly owned subsidiaryof Telstra Group, that delivers cloud and digital transformation. Infosys willhave operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain a 25% minoritystake in Versent Group, reflecting its confidence in the shared potential forgrowth and customer value, combining Telstra's connectivity, Versent's localdigital engineering expertise, and Infosys' global scale.Versent Group has earned its reputation by helping Australian enterprises designand implement cloud strategy with industry leading partners - delivering digitaltransformation with deep industry expertise. With a team of 650 engineers,advisors, strategists spread across Australia, Versent Group strengthensInfosys' local presence. Versent Group primarily serves large blue-chiporganizations with established presence in government & education, financialinstitutions, energy, and the utilities sector.This strategic collaboration will see Versent Group's cloud and digitaltransformation expertise boosted by Infosys' advanced AI capabilities, Cloud,Data and Digital consulting services. The collaboration will leverage InfosysTopaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) and cloud offeringInfosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , as well asthe cybersecurity capabilities of The Missing Link (https://apc01.safelinks.prot