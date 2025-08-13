Infosys and Telstra Announce Joint Venture in Australia
Bengaluru, India and Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Accelerating
AI-powered Cloud & Digital transformation for Australian enterprises
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced the formation of a joint venture with Telstra (https://apc01.safelinks
.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telstra.com.au%2F&data=05%7C02%7C
Rajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C83fc94c7416a42a41fb208ddda1e0604%7C63ce7d592f3e42c
da8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638906544687926336%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0e
U1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D
%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=j5slWLpvA1JRvyfrV%2B3IQymOyBEsv3pWbfv2fz8jtaM%3D&reserved
=0) , Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company.
Accelerating Infosys' strategy to help clients navigate their AI journey, this
collaboration will propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian
businesses.
Infosys will acquire 75% of the shareholding in Versent Group1, Australia's
leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider, and a wholly owned subsidiary
of Telstra Group, that delivers cloud and digital transformation. Infosys will
have operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain a 25% minority
stake in Versent Group, reflecting its confidence in the shared potential for
growth and customer value, combining Telstra's connectivity, Versent's local
digital engineering expertise, and Infosys' global scale.
Versent Group has earned its reputation by helping Australian enterprises design
and implement cloud strategy with industry leading partners - delivering digital
transformation with deep industry expertise. With a team of 650 engineers,
advisors, strategists spread across Australia, Versent Group strengthens
Infosys' local presence. Versent Group primarily serves large blue-chip
organizations with established presence in government & education, financial
institutions, energy, and the utilities sector.
This strategic collaboration will see Versent Group's cloud and digital
transformation expertise boosted by Infosys' advanced AI capabilities, Cloud,
Data and Digital consulting services. The collaboration will leverage Infosys
Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) and cloud offering
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , as well as
the cybersecurity capabilities of The Missing Link (https://apc01.safelinks.prot
