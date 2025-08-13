HelloFresh Boosts Q2 2025 Results with Efficiency Program Success
HelloFresh SE has cooked up impressive Q2 2025 results, showcasing strategic growth and financial resilience. With a revenue of €1.7 billion and significant margin improvements, the company is on a robust trajectory. Focusing on quality customer acquisition and operational efficiency, HelloFresh is setting new benchmarks in the meal kit industry.
- HelloFresh SE achieved strong Q2 2025 results with revenue reaching €1.7 billion, a 9.5% year-over-year reduction due to a focus on acquiring higher quality customers.
- The company saw a significant year-over-year contribution margin expansion of approximately 1.4 percentage points to 27.3%, driven by efficiency improvements and increased labor productivity.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.2% to €158.5 million, while adjusted EBIT saw a robust growth of 20.8% to €101.4 million, with meal kits delivering strong profitability.
- Free Cash Flow increased substantially to €113.6 million in Q2 2025, contributing to a strong FCF of €208.0 million in H1 2025, up four times year-over-year.
- HelloFresh's share buy-back program is being increased from €75 million by up to €100 million to a total of up to €175 million, with an extension until December 2026.
- The company adjusted its 2025 outlook due to currency developments, with an updated AEBITDA range of €415 million to €465 million and an AEBIT range of €175 million to €225 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HelloFresh is on 14.08.2025.
The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 8,0040EUR and was down -11,50 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,9220EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.968,37PKT (-0,76 %).
