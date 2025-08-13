HomeToGo Q2/25: 11% Revenue Surge, HomeToGo_PRO Soars 35%, EBITDA Triples

HomeToGo reported an 11% growth in IFRS Revenues in Q2/25, supported by a 35% YoY increase in HomeToGo_PRO, and more than tripled its Adjusted EBITDA by 241% YoY.

The company improved its Free Cash Flow by over 50% YoY in H1/25, driven by better working capital management and the adoption of HomeToGo Payments.

Booking Revenues grew by 2.7% YoY to €65.5M in Q2/25, with a Booking Revenues Backlog reaching a new all-time high of €84.0M, providing strong visibility for future IFRS Revenues.

The HomeToGo_PRO segment saw significant growth, with IFRS Revenues increasing by 12.6% YoY to €30.0M, representing 32% of the Group's total IFRS Revenues, driven by a 19.2% YoY surge in bookings.

HomeToGo maintained a solid cash position of €152.0M at the end of Q2/25, and despite a YoY decline in Free Cash Flow in Q2/25, it increased by 51.6% YoY on a half-year basis.

The company anticipates the closing of the Interhome acquisition by the end of September, which will integrate Europe's second-largest vacation rental management company into HomeToGo Group, strategically scaling the HomeToGo_PRO segment.

The next important date, "Q2 2025 Financial Results and Earnings Call", at HomeToGo is on 14.08.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,5775EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,33 % since publication.





