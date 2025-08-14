25 0 Kommentare Schlatter Industries Eyes 2025 Profit Despite H1 Challenges

Schlatter Industries AG navigates a challenging 2025, reporting mixed financial results amid global uncertainties. Despite a positive operating result, the company faced a CHF -0.8 million consolidated loss, driven by geopolitical tensions and currency pressures. The Welding segment struggled with US tariffs, while the Weaving segment maintained stability, buoyed by Chinese orders. Schlatter aims to boost efficiency and profitability, tackling high costs and currency impacts to secure a brighter future.

Schlatter Industries AG reported a slightly positive operating result but a negative consolidated result for the first half of 2025, with a profit targeted for the full year.

The company experienced a decline in order intake and net sales compared to the previous year, with net sales 15.8% lower at CHF 52.0 million.

Geopolitical turmoil, US import duties, and a strong Swiss franc negatively impacted operating profit, leading to a negative consolidated result of CHF -0.8 million.

The Welding segment faced challenges due to low sales in reinforcing mesh systems and high import duties in the US, while the Weaving segment saw most orders from China with little impact from US tariffs.

Schlatter Group aims to secure sufficient orders to ensure capacity utilization for 2025, focusing on increasing efficiency and margins despite a challenging market environment.

The company plans to implement measures to increase profitability and is affected by high costs at its Schlieren site and exposure to the Swiss franc, which may impact competitiveness.





