    ProCredit Leads Growth Strategy in H1 2025, Delivers Strong Results

    ProCredit Holding AG demonstrated strong financial performance in H1 2025, with notable loan growth and a solid net profit, despite strategic investments impacting the cost-income ratio.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • ProCredit Holding AG reported a loan growth of EUR 504 million (7.2%) in H1 2025, with strong performance in micro and small enterprises and private clients.
    • The group achieved a net profit of EUR 47.0 million, resulting in a return on equity of 9.0%.
    • The cost-income ratio was elevated at 70.9%, primarily due to strategic investments in growth initiatives.
    • The cost of risk remained low at 1 basis point, indicating strong portfolio quality despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
    • The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was stable at 13.1%, reflecting a solid capital position.
    • Management confirmed the 2025 outlook for loan growth (around 12%), return on equity (around 10%), and CET1 capital ratio, while updating the cost-income ratio expectation to around 70%.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 14.08.2025.

    The price of ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA at the time of the news was 9,4800EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).


    ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA

    -0,11 %
    +3,61 %
    -2,47 %
    -15,36 %
    +9,22 %
    +165,55 %
    +63,45 %
    -27,10 %
    ISIN:DE0006223407WKN:622340





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
