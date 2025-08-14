ProCredit Leads Growth Strategy in H1 2025, Delivers Strong Results
ProCredit Holding AG demonstrated strong financial performance in H1 2025, with notable loan growth and a solid net profit, despite strategic investments impacting the cost-income ratio.
- ProCredit Holding AG reported a loan growth of EUR 504 million (7.2%) in H1 2025, with strong performance in micro and small enterprises and private clients.
- The group achieved a net profit of EUR 47.0 million, resulting in a return on equity of 9.0%.
- The cost-income ratio was elevated at 70.9%, primarily due to strategic investments in growth initiatives.
- The cost of risk remained low at 1 basis point, indicating strong portfolio quality despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was stable at 13.1%, reflecting a solid capital position.
- Management confirmed the 2025 outlook for loan growth (around 12%), return on equity (around 10%), and CET1 capital ratio, while updating the cost-income ratio expectation to around 70%.
