ProCredit Leads Growth Strategy in H1 2025, Delivers Strong Results

ProCredit Holding AG reported a loan growth of EUR 504 million (7.2%) in H1 2025, with strong performance in micro and small enterprises and private clients.

The group achieved a net profit of EUR 47.0 million, resulting in a return on equity of 9.0%.

The cost-income ratio was elevated at 70.9%, primarily due to strategic investments in growth initiatives.

The cost of risk remained low at 1 basis point, indicating strong portfolio quality despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was stable at 13.1%, reflecting a solid capital position.

Management confirmed the 2025 outlook for loan growth (around 12%), return on equity (around 10%), and CET1 capital ratio, while updating the cost-income ratio expectation to around 70%.

The price of ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA at the time of the news was 9,4800EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).





