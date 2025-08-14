Wacker Neuson Unveils H1 Report, Reaffirms 2025 Financial Outlook
Wacker Neuson Group navigated a turbulent H1/2025, with revenue dropping yet free cash flow soaring, as the company steadies itself for a promising year-end.
- Wacker Neuson Group's revenue in H1/2025 was EUR 1,074.9 million, a decrease of 10.8% year-over-year.
- The EBIT margin in H1/2025 was 5.2%, down 1.8 percentage points from the previous year, but improved to 7.6% in Q2/2025.
- Positive free cash flow in H1/2025 amounted to EUR 67.7 million, significantly higher than EUR 4.5 million in H1/2024.
- Revenue declined across all regions, with Europe down 9.8%, the Americas down 13.1%, and Asia-Pacific down 23.4%.
- The net working capital ratio improved to 32.8% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 36.3% the previous year.
- The guidance for the financial year 2025 is confirmed, with expected revenue between EUR 2,100 million and EUR 2,300 million, and an EBIT margin between 6.5% and 7.5%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Wacker Neuson is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 23,275EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).
