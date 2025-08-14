CEWE Stiftung: Strong Q2 Turnover, Annual Forecast Confirmed
CEWE's Q2 2025 saw a 3.1% turnover boost to EUR 156 million, fueled by Photofinishing, despite challenges in the German market. Awarded for excellence, CEWE remains optimistic about 2025.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE's Q2 2025 group turnover increased by 3.1% to EUR 156.0 million, with the core Photofinishing business growing by 3.9%.
- The Commercial Online-Print segment faced challenges due to a weak German market, impacting turnover and earnings negatively.
- CEWE's group EBIT in Q2 2025 was EUR -4.0 million, traditionally negative due to seasonal factors.
- CEWE received the "Best Managed Companies" award, recognizing the company's outstanding team performance.
- CEWE's management confirms the 2025 outlook, expecting group turnover between EUR 835 to 865 million and group EBIT between EUR 84 to 92 million.
- The Photofinishing segment saw a 3.0% increase in the number of photos sold and a 5.2% increase in CEWE PHOTOBOOK turnover in Q2 2025.
The next important date, Press release for H1 2025, at CEWE Stiftung is on 14.08.2025.
The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 99,10EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).
ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390
