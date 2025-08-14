3U HOLDING Thrives in H1 2025 Amidst Challenges

3U HOLDING AG reported a sound business performance in the first half of 2025 despite economic uncertainty and structural challenges.

The company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 28.3 million, a slight decline of 2.4% compared to the previous year, with higher revenues in HVAC and Renewable Energies segments but a drop in the ITC segment.

Strategic realignment in the HVAC segment was initiated after a major acquisition was terminated, focusing on organic growth and efficiency.

The Renewable Energies segment saw a decline in wind energy production due to construction activities but a significant increase in solar energy production, leading to a 2.5% revenue increase.

3U HOLDING AG expanded its Bitcoin investment as part of its treasury strategy, increasing its holdings to 358.3 Bitcoin, strengthening its financial position.

The Management Board affirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting overall earnings between EUR 62 million and EUR 66 million, focusing on strategic measures across segments for sustainable growth.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,6000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






