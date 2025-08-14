    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDeutsche Konsum REIT-AG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Q3 2024/25 Results Revealed!

    Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG's Q3 report reveals financial shifts: rental income down, FFO drops, and a EUR 47.2 million revaluation loss, yet equity grows amid restructuring uncertainties.

    • Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG published its third quarter report for the 2024/2025 fiscal year on August 14, 2025.
    • Rental income decreased to EUR 52.7 million due to property sales, with net rental income at EUR 29.8 million.
    • Funds from Operations (FFO) fell to EUR 9.9 million (EUR 0.24 per share), significantly down from EUR 24 million (EUR 0.68 per share) in the previous year.
    • A portfolio revaluation as of June 30, 2025, resulted in a loss of EUR 47.2 million, primarily due to vacancies and required capital investments.
    • The net loan-to-value (Net LTV) ratio improved to 55.8%, with equity increasing by EUR 4.3 million to EUR 322.7 million.
    • Due to uncertainties in the restructuring process, the company is unable to provide an FFO forecast for the fiscal year.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 14.08.2025.

    The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 2,0750EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    46 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.


