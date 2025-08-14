DOUGLAS Group's Growth Soars, 2024/25 Outlook Confirmed
DOUGLAS Group shines with a robust Q3 performance, showcasing resilience and growth. With a 3.2% sales increase and a significant leap in net income, the company marks a promising turnaround. Both store and E-Commerce sales surged, painting a bright picture for the retail giant. As DOUGLAS sets its sights on future goals, the outlook remains optimistic.
- DOUGLAS Group reported a 3.2% increase in Q3 sales, reaching 1.0 billion euros, with a return to growth after a slight decline in Q2.
- Store sales grew by 2.1%, while E-Commerce sales increased by 8.2% (excluding the sold-off online pharmacy Disapo).
- Reported EBITDA rose by 1.4% to 154.6 million euros, with a margin of 15.3%, while adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2.9% to 158.2 million euros.
- Net income improved significantly to 17.3 million euros, compared to a loss of 71.6 million euros in the previous year.
- For the first nine months of the financial year, group sales increased by 2.9% to 3.6 billion euros, with net income rising to 161.3 million euros.
- The company confirmed its FY 2024/25 guidance, expecting sales slightly above 4.5 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin around 17%.
The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2024/2025 results., at Douglas is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 10,590EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,820EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,17 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).
