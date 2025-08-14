JDC Group Surges: 14% Revenue, 23% EBITDA Boost in H1 2025

JDC Group AG's revenue grew by 14% in the first half of 2025, with EBITDA increasing by over 23%.

Revenue for the second quarter rose by 11.2% to EUR 58.7 million, and for the first half of the year, it increased by 13.9% to EUR 120.9 million.

The company's EBIT rose by 41.9% in Q2 and by 39.1% in the first half of the year, while consolidated net income improved by 75.7% in Q2 and by 42.8% in the first half.

JDC Group AG adjusted its 2025 guidance upward, expecting an EBITDA of at least EUR 35 million for 2026.

The acquisition of FMK Group is expected to boost revenue and earnings, with JDC Group AG planning to issue a EUR 70 million bond to fund the acquisition.

JDC Group AG expects revenue of EUR 260 to 280 million and EBITDA of EUR 20.5 to 22.5 million for 2025, with consolidated EBITDA expected to increase by at least 50% by 2026.

The next important date, "Earnings Call for the Half-Year Financial Statements 2025", at JDC Group is on 14.08.2025.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 30,45EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,33 % since publication.





