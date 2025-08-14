Hapag-Lloyd Thrives: Strong Growth Amid Market Volatility

Hapag-Lloyd reported significant growth in transport volumes, with an 11% increase to 6.7 million TEU in the first half of 2025.

The company achieved a Group EBITDA of USD 1.9 billion and a Group profit of USD 0.8 billion, despite a decrease in Group EBIT to USD 0.7 billion.

The Liner Shipping segment saw revenues rise to USD 10.4 billion, driven by growth in East-West trades, while the average freight rate remained stable at 1,400 USD/TEU.

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment increased sales and earnings, with EBITDA rising to USD 79 million, and expanded its terminal portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in CNMP LH in Le Havre, France.

Hapag-Lloyd refined its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting Group EBITDA to be between USD 2.8 to 3.8 billion and Group EBIT between USD 0.25 to 1.25 billion, acknowledging uncertainties due to geopolitical challenges.

The company emphasized its focus on quality, growth, and performance, with successful initiation of the Gemini network and ongoing expansion of Hanseatic Global Terminals.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 133,00EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 133,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.





