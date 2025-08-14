Hapag-Lloyd Thrives: Strong Growth Amid Market Volatility
Hapag-Lloyd sails into 2025 with impressive momentum, marking a notable 11% surge in transport volumes. With a robust Group EBITDA of USD 1.9 billion, the company navigates the seas of success, expanding its terminal portfolio and refining its earnings forecast. As geopolitical challenges loom, Hapag-Lloyd remains steadfast, emphasizing quality and growth while steering towards a promising horizon.
- Hapag-Lloyd reported significant growth in transport volumes, with an 11% increase to 6.7 million TEU in the first half of 2025.
- The company achieved a Group EBITDA of USD 1.9 billion and a Group profit of USD 0.8 billion, despite a decrease in Group EBIT to USD 0.7 billion.
- The Liner Shipping segment saw revenues rise to USD 10.4 billion, driven by growth in East-West trades, while the average freight rate remained stable at 1,400 USD/TEU.
- The Terminal & Infrastructure segment increased sales and earnings, with EBITDA rising to USD 79 million, and expanded its terminal portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in CNMP LH in Le Havre, France.
- Hapag-Lloyd refined its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting Group EBITDA to be between USD 2.8 to 3.8 billion and Group EBIT between USD 0.25 to 1.25 billion, acknowledging uncertainties due to geopolitical challenges.
- The company emphasized its focus on quality, growth, and performance, with successful initiation of the Gemini network and ongoing expansion of Hanseatic Global Terminals.
