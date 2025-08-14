Hamburger Hafen and Logistik Shines in H1 2025 with Stellar Success
HHLA sails through the first half of 2025 with impressive financial growth. With a 16.3% surge in revenue and a 34.8% leap in EBIT, the company sets a strong course. Container throughput and transport volumes saw significant boosts, marking a prosperous period. HHLA's Executive Board remains optimistic, projecting a robust financial horizon for 2025.
- HHLA reported a successful first half of 2025, with a 16.3% increase in group revenue to €884.5 million and a 34.8% rise in EBIT to €79.4 million.
- Container throughput increased by 7.9% to 3,172 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 19.6% to 997 thousand TEU.
- The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 16.6% increase in revenue to €865.7 million, with EBIT rising by 40.1% to €72.4 million.
- The Intermodal segment experienced a 22.2% increase in revenue to €400.5 million, driven by a 19.6% rise in container transport volumes.
- The Real Estate subgroup reported stable growth with a slight revenue increase of 1.8% to €23.4 million, despite a 3.4% drop in EBIT to €6.7 million.
- HHLA's Executive Board confirmed the financial outlook for 2025, with an expected EBIT range of €195 million to €215 million at the group level.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 20,900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,48 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.