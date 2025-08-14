Hamburger Hafen and Logistik Shines in H1 2025 with Stellar Success

HHLA reported a successful first half of 2025, with a 16.3% increase in group revenue to €884.5 million and a 34.8% rise in EBIT to €79.4 million.

Container throughput increased by 7.9% to 3,172 thousand TEU, while container transport rose by 19.6% to 997 thousand TEU.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 16.6% increase in revenue to €865.7 million, with EBIT rising by 40.1% to €72.4 million.

The Intermodal segment experienced a 22.2% increase in revenue to €400.5 million, driven by a 19.6% rise in container transport volumes.

The Real Estate subgroup reported stable growth with a slight revenue increase of 1.8% to €23.4 million, despite a 3.4% drop in EBIT to €6.7 million.

HHLA's Executive Board confirmed the financial outlook for 2025, with an expected EBIT range of €195 million to €215 million at the group level.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 20,900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,48 % since publication.






