Adesso SE: 12% Sales Growth, 34% EBITDA Rise, Profits to Climb

adesso SE increased sales by 12% to EUR 709.5 million in the first half of 2025 and improved EBITDA by 34% to EUR 37.2 million.

A further increase in profitability is expected in the second half of the year, with the full-year forecast for sales and earnings confirmed.

Revenue growth was achieved exclusively through organic growth, with a 13% increase in sales in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year.

The number of full-time equivalents (FTE) increased by 7% to 10,794, while personnel expenses grew by 10%, less than proportional to revenue growth.

adesso SE expects sales revenues to increase to between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.45 billion in 2025, with EBITDA reaching between EUR 105 million and EUR 125 million.

The company sees high demand for its industry-specific consulting and software development services, with strong growth in healthcare and utilities sectors, while the automotive sector saw a decline.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at adesso is on 14.08.2025.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 76,20EUR and was up +5,18 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,51 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).





