Energiekontor's Earnings Soar in H1 2025, Boosted by Strong Projects

Energiekontor AG achieved a significant increase in Group earnings in the first half of 2025, driven by strong project business.

The company sold two wind projects and concluded purchase agreements for two additional projects, expanding its portfolio and diversifying in terms of technology.

Group sales in the first half of 2025 were 76.0 million euros, with Group earnings before taxes (EBT) rising by 69.5% to 28.3 million euros.

Total income increased by 79.2% to 171.5 million euros, mainly due to higher changes in inventories from numerous projects under construction.

Energiekontor commissioned a solar park and a wind park in Germany, with 15 projects under construction or having reached financial close as of June 2025.

The Management Board expects Group EBT for the 2025 financial year to be between 70 million and 90 million euros, with a growth strategy target of around 120 million euros EBT for 2028.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 47,15EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).





