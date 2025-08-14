Energiekontor's Earnings Soar in H1 2025, Boosted by Strong Projects
Energiekontor AG's impressive earnings surge in 2025 showcases its dynamic project success and strategic growth vision.
Foto: Energiekontor AG
- Energiekontor AG achieved a significant increase in Group earnings in the first half of 2025, driven by strong project business.
- The company sold two wind projects and concluded purchase agreements for two additional projects, expanding its portfolio and diversifying in terms of technology.
- Group sales in the first half of 2025 were 76.0 million euros, with Group earnings before taxes (EBT) rising by 69.5% to 28.3 million euros.
- Total income increased by 79.2% to 171.5 million euros, mainly due to higher changes in inventories from numerous projects under construction.
- Energiekontor commissioned a solar park and a wind park in Germany, with 15 projects under construction or having reached financial close as of June 2025.
- The Management Board expects Group EBT for the 2025 financial year to be between 70 million and 90 million euros, with a growth strategy target of around 120 million euros EBT for 2028.
The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 47,15EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).
ISIN:DE0005313506WKN:531350
