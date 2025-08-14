Aumann's Strong H1 2025 Results Affirm Future Outlook
In a year marked by economic turbulence, Aumann AG navigates the storm with resilience. Despite a notable dip in revenue, the company maintains a robust financial stance. With a 23.4% revenue decline, Aumann still achieves a solid EBITDA margin of 10.5%. Economic and political uncertainties have impacted order intake, especially in E-mobility. Yet, Aumann's focus on clean tech in the Next Automation segment shows promising growth.
- Aumann AG reported a 23.4% year-on-year decline in revenue for the first half of 2025, totaling €108.3 million.
- EBITDA for the same period was €11.4 million, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 10.5%, above the expected range of 8 to 10% for the year.
- Order intake decreased by 30.8% to €90.0 million, with a significant drop of 39.1% in the E-mobility segment due to economic and political volatility.
- The Next Automation segment saw a 20.4% increase in order intake to €21.9 million, driven by clean tech applications.
- Aumann's order backlog stood at €162.4 million as of June 30, 2025, down from €288.4 million the previous year, but profitability remains high.
- The company expects full-year revenue between €210 million and €230 million, with a strong balance sheet showing net liquidity of €104.9 million and an equity ratio of 63.3%.
