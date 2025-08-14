Aumann's Strong H1 2025 Results Affirm Future Outlook

Aumann AG reported a 23.4% year-on-year decline in revenue for the first half of 2025, totaling €108.3 million.

EBITDA for the same period was €11.4 million, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 10.5%, above the expected range of 8 to 10% for the year.

Order intake decreased by 30.8% to €90.0 million, with a significant drop of 39.1% in the E-mobility segment due to economic and political volatility.

The Next Automation segment saw a 20.4% increase in order intake to €21.9 million, driven by clean tech applications.

Aumann's order backlog stood at €162.4 million as of June 30, 2025, down from €288.4 million the previous year, but profitability remains high.

The company expects full-year revenue between €210 million and €230 million, with a strong balance sheet showing net liquidity of €104.9 million and an equity ratio of 63.3%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aumann is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 11,830EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,01 % since publication.





