MLP SE: Record Revenue in H1 2025 & EBIT Forecast Confirmed

MLP Group set a new record for total revenue in H1 2025 at EUR 529 million, with an EBIT forecast for the full year confirmed at EUR 100 to 110 million.

Revenue growth was observed across all competence fields: Life & Health (+5%), Property & Casualty (+6%), and Wealth (+2%), despite weaker growth in Wealth due to capital market and interest rate factors.

As of June 30, 2025, assets under management increased to EUR 63.9 billion, and non-life insurance premium volume reached EUR 785 million, both hitting new record levels.

MLP reaffirmed its mid-term planning, aiming for an EBIT of EUR 140 to 150 million and total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion by the end of 2028, with strategic growth in consulting for family clients and expansion of corporate client business.

The number of family clients increased to 594,300, and the number of consultants rose to 2,144 by June 30, 2025, supported by the trainee program.

MLP's digitalization strategy, particularly investments in AI, is expected to drive efficiency gains and support future growth, with a focus on maintaining strict cost management.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the first half and the second quarter of 2025., at MLP is on 14.08.2025.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 8,2950EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.088,21PKT (-0,74 %).





