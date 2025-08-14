Discover PNE's H1 Success in Operational Results

PNE AG reported new permits for wind energy and photovoltaic projects totaling 489 MW in H1 2025.

The Group's own generation portfolio expanded to 491 MW, despite low wind availability affecting power generation earnings.

Total output for H1 2025 was EUR 173.8 million, with revenues of EUR 73.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 4.7 million, reflecting a decline in earnings compared to the previous year.

The project pipeline grew slightly to 19.0 GW, with 14 wind farms under construction and additional permits granted for 8 wind energy projects and 1 photovoltaic project.

PNE AG's service business is expanding, contributing to steady income, with an order volume in operations management of around 2,877 MW.

The company maintains a positive outlook for H2 2025, expecting Group EBITDA between EUR 70 million and EUR 110 million.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 14,580EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.032,77PKT (-0,32 %).





