Global Fashion Group Reveals Q2 2025 Results

Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported an Adjusted EBITDA profitable second quarter in 2025, driven by stronger gross margins and cost control, with stable Group NMV and revenue.

Q2 2025 saw a Net Merchandise Value (NMV) decrease of 0.4% and a revenue decrease of 1.2% year-on-year, with a gross margin of 47.7% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.8%.

Active customers decreased by 2.5%, and order frequency decreased by 1.4% in Q2 2025.

GFG's largest regions, LATAM and ANZ, maintained positive NMV growth, with LATAM increasing by 10.2% and ANZ by 5.8% year-on-year, while SEA faced a 22.5% decline in NMV.

The company ended Q2 2025 with €150.5 million in Pro-Forma Cash and €97.2 million in Pro-Forma Net Cash, completing a €7 million bond buyback.

GFG reconfirms its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting NMV in the range of (5)-5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis and Adjusted EBITDA to be breakeven.

The next important date, The text "Q2 Results 2025" is already in English. It refers to the financial or performance results for the second quarter of the year 2025., at Global Fashion Group is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,3640EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,3690EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,37 % since publication.





