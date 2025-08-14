MBB SE Surges 37% in H1 EBITDA, Hits Top Forecast Target

MBB SE increased its EBITDA by 37% in the first half of 2025, reaching €76.4 million, and confirmed the upper end of its forecast range.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 rose by 16.8% to €545.5 million, with a significant EBITDA margin improvement to 14.1%.

The Service & Infrastructure segment was the main growth driver, with a 49.0% increase in revenue to €361.6 million and a 95.4% increase in EBITDA to €62.4 million.

The Technological Applications segment saw a decline in revenue by 20.3% to €142.0 million, mainly due to reduced demand in the automotive industry.

Despite investments and increased working capital, MBB SE maintained a net liquidity of €457.4 million at the end of the first half of the year.

MBB SE expects to achieve its forecasted revenue of €1.0 billion to €1.1 billion and an EBITDA margin of 11 to 14% at the upper end of the range.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at MBB is on 14.08.2025.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 172,70EUR and was up +0,64 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.033,54PKT (-0,32 %).





