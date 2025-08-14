MBB SE Surges 37% in H1 EBITDA, Hits Top Forecast Target
MBB SE's financial prowess shines as EBITDA soars by 37% in early 2025, setting the stage for a promising fiscal year. With revenues climbing 16.8% and EBITDA margins improving, MBB SE is on track to meet its ambitious targets. The Service & Infrastructure segment led the charge, boasting a remarkable 49% revenue surge. However, the Technological Applications segment faced headwinds, reflecting a 20.3% revenue dip. MBB SE remains optimistic, aiming for €1 billion in revenue and a robust EBITDA margin by year's end.
- MBB SE increased its EBITDA by 37% in the first half of 2025, reaching €76.4 million, and confirmed the upper end of its forecast range.
- Revenue for the first half of 2025 rose by 16.8% to €545.5 million, with a significant EBITDA margin improvement to 14.1%.
- The Service & Infrastructure segment was the main growth driver, with a 49.0% increase in revenue to €361.6 million and a 95.4% increase in EBITDA to €62.4 million.
- The Technological Applications segment saw a decline in revenue by 20.3% to €142.0 million, mainly due to reduced demand in the automotive industry.
- Despite investments and increased working capital, MBB SE maintained a net liquidity of €457.4 million at the end of the first half of the year.
- MBB SE expects to achieve its forecasted revenue of €1.0 billion to €1.1 billion and an EBITDA margin of 11 to 14% at the upper end of the range.
