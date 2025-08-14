JOST Grows Sales & Earnings with New Hydraulics Integration

JOST Werke SE increased sales by 44% to EUR 429 million in Q2 2025, supported by the integration of the new Hydraulics business from Hyva.

The Cranes business, acquired as part of Hyva, is being sold and reported as "discontinued operations."

Sales from continuing operations grew by 31% to EUR 391 million, with an adjusted EBIT increase of 10% to EUR 37 million.

Adjusted earnings per share rose by 3% to EUR 1.41, and the outlook for the 2025 financial year is confirmed.

JOST's equity decreased by EUR 57.5 million due to currency effects and dividend distribution, while net debt increased to EUR 493.8 million.

JOST aims to increase consolidated sales by 50% to 60% in 2025, with adjusted EBIT expected to grow by 25% to 30%, excluding the Cranes business.

The next important date, Publication of Interim Report H1 2025; Analyst and Investor Conference H1 2025, at JOST Werke is on 14.08.2025.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 52,20EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.033,73PKT (-0,32 %).





