Viscom SE's Orders Surge Amid 2025 Market Challenges; Forecast Steady

Viscom SE increased incoming orders by 15.9% in the first half of 2025, reaching €42,776 thousand, despite a challenging market environment.

Revenue decreased by 4.9% to €39,290 thousand compared to the previous year, while EBIT improved significantly to €52 thousand from a previous loss of €4,844 thousand.

The company experienced a reduction in personnel expenses and other operating expenses, contributing to the positive EBIT, despite negative impacts from exchange rate differences.

In Europe, investment reluctance in the automotive sector affected business, but optimization of existing capacities opened service opportunities; a major order in battery production is expected to impact revenue in 2026.

In the Americas, interest in Viscom's inspection solutions was high, but order development was subdued due to customs policy uncertainties; a more positive trend is expected in the second half of 2025.

The Asia region continued its positive earnings trend, with strong investment interest from China and expected growth in India; competitive pressure remains high.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025, at Viscom is on 14.08.2025.

