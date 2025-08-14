Viscom SE's Orders Surge Amid 2025 Market Challenges; Forecast Steady
In a year marked by market turbulence, Viscom SE navigated challenges with resilience, boosting orders by 15.9% while strategically managing costs to enhance EBIT, despite a dip in revenue.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Viscom SE increased incoming orders by 15.9% in the first half of 2025, reaching €42,776 thousand, despite a challenging market environment.
- Revenue decreased by 4.9% to €39,290 thousand compared to the previous year, while EBIT improved significantly to €52 thousand from a previous loss of €4,844 thousand.
- The company experienced a reduction in personnel expenses and other operating expenses, contributing to the positive EBIT, despite negative impacts from exchange rate differences.
- In Europe, investment reluctance in the automotive sector affected business, but optimization of existing capacities opened service opportunities; a major order in battery production is expected to impact revenue in 2026.
- In the Americas, interest in Viscom's inspection solutions was high, but order development was subdued due to customs policy uncertainties; a more positive trend is expected in the second half of 2025.
- The Asia region continued its positive earnings trend, with strong investment interest from China and expected growth in India; competitive pressure remains high.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025, at Viscom is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 4,5500EUR and was up +1,79 % compared with the previous day.
+0,45 %
-8,68 %
-6,36 %
+20,77 %
+13,33 %
-55,71 %
-45,43 %
-69,20 %
-79,82 %
ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte