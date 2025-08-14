FRIWO Surges: Strong H1 2025 Growth with Major One-Off Gains
FRIWO AG is on a promising trajectory, showcasing resilience and strategic foresight as it navigates the complexities of the financial landscape. With a notable 7.1% surge in order intake and a strategic realignment underway, FRIWO AG is poised for profitable growth. Amidst financial challenges, FRIWO AG's improved equity ratio and ambitious revenue targets reflect its commitment to sustainable success.
- FRIWO AG experienced a 7.1% increase in order intake, reaching 46.8 million euros in the first half of 2025.
- Group revenue was nearly the same as the previous year at 40.1 million euros, despite a negative impact of -6.2 million euros due to IFRS 15 accounting standards.
- Reported EBIT rose to 11.9 million euros from -3.0 million euros in H1-2024, largely due to one-off effects from the sale of the Indian joint venture.
- FRIWO expects to achieve 2025 targets with consolidated revenue between 75 and 90 million euros and a balanced operating result, supported by high one-off gains from divestments.
- The equity ratio improved significantly to 14.8% by June 30, 2025, from 5.3% at the end of 2024, due to one-off proceeds from the joint venture sale.
- FRIWO is undergoing strategic realignment to enable profitable growth, aiming for high single-digit annual revenue growth and an EBIT margin of over 5% in the medium term.
