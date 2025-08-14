GRAMMER AG Unveils Key H1 2025 Results!

GRAMMER AG reported a 4.5% decline in revenue for H1 2025, totaling EUR 953.7 million, primarily due to weak demand in the Automotive and Commercial Vehicles sectors.

Operating EBIT increased to EUR 35.6 million, up from EUR 29.6 million in H1 2024, resulting in an improved operating EBIT margin of 3.7%.

The company appointed Kelvin Wang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to strengthen its executive team.

Revenue in the EMEA region rose slightly by 0.5% to EUR 563.9 million, while the AMERICAS and APAC regions experienced significant declines of 21.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

GRAMMER confirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting revenue to remain around EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of approximately EUR 60 million, despite ongoing economic uncertainties.

Total assets decreased to EUR 1,564.6 million as of June 30, 2025, with equity falling by 4.9% to EUR 253.8 million, although the equity ratio slightly improved to 16.2%.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,6750EUR and was up +0,75 % compared with the previous day.






