OLB's Stellar Start: Oldenburgische Lbk 0.05% Bonds Shine in 2025
OLB's 2025 financial narrative is one of growth and strategic evolution, with increased profits, strengthened capital, and a forward-looking transition to new ownership.
- OLB achieved a pre-tax result of EUR 191.2 million for the first half of 2025, an increase from EUR 185.0 million in the previous year.
- The bank focused on consistent cost management, with operating expenses totaling EUR 168.8 million, slightly down from EUR 170.2 million the previous year.
- Risk provisioning was below expectations, totaling EUR 17.9 million compared to EUR 30.9 million in the previous year.
- OLB's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio rose to 14.1%, significantly exceeding the regulatory requirement of 10.0%.
- The bank is preparing for a transition to new ownership by TARGO Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, pending regulatory approval.
- OLB continued to invest in digital offerings and expanded its brand presence, notably through a successful marketing campaign with the German Football Association's women's national team.
