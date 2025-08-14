Nagarro's Q2 2025: Revenue & Profit Soar Despite Global Challenges

Nagarro reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue growth in constant currency for Q2 2025, with revenue reaching €252.0 million.

Gross profit increased by 14.2% year-over-year to €83.7 million in Q2 2025, with a gross margin of 33.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was negatively impacted by currency revaluation, resulting in a decrease to €30.5 million, compared to €35.5 million in Q2 2024.

Net profit for Q2 2025 declined to €8.3 million from €12.0 million in Q2 2024, mainly due to increased income tax expenses.

Revenue for H1 2025 grew to €498.9 million, with a constant currency growth of 3.6%, while net profit declined to €19.6 million from €28.6 million in H1 2024.

Nagarro's Supervisory Board committees have been reconstituted, with Martin Enderle as Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Hans-Paul Buerkner as Chair of the Strategy Committee, and Jack Clemons as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nagarro is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 49,58EUR and was down -6,80 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,77 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.126,73PKT (+0,23 %).






