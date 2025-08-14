Nagarro's Q2 2025: Revenue & Profit Soar Despite Global Challenges
Nagarro's Q2 2025 financial results reveal steady revenue growth amidst leadership shifts, highlighting resilience in a dynamic market.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Nagarro reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue growth in constant currency for Q2 2025, with revenue reaching €252.0 million.
- Gross profit increased by 14.2% year-over-year to €83.7 million in Q2 2025, with a gross margin of 33.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was negatively impacted by currency revaluation, resulting in a decrease to €30.5 million, compared to €35.5 million in Q2 2024.
- Net profit for Q2 2025 declined to €8.3 million from €12.0 million in Q2 2024, mainly due to increased income tax expenses.
- Revenue for H1 2025 grew to €498.9 million, with a constant currency growth of 3.6%, while net profit declined to €19.6 million from €28.6 million in H1 2024.
- Nagarro's Supervisory Board committees have been reconstituted, with Martin Enderle as Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Hans-Paul Buerkner as Chair of the Strategy Committee, and Jack Clemons as Chair of the Audit Committee.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nagarro is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Nagarro at the time of the news was 49,58EUR and was down -6,80 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,77 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.126,73PKT (+0,23 %).
-2,82 %
-2,97 %
-8,33 %
-26,36 %
-33,01 %
-59,43 %
-38,39 %
ISIN:DE000A3H2200WKN:A3H220
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte