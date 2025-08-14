ESPG AG: Vacancy Up, New Leases Boost Strategic Positioning
ESPG AG is transforming challenges into opportunities by diversifying its tenant mix and signing new leases, paving the way for a robust future in 2025.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- ESPG AG anticipates a temporary increase in vacancy rates to over 30% due to expired leases with SAP and Nokia.
- The company is diversifying its tenant mix towards technology, education, and healthcare sectors.
- In the first half of 2025, ESPG signed three new leases totaling 4,400 m², including Nichia Corporation and Meknes.
- The strategic goal is to create thematic clusters with stable, high-quality tenant structures.
- A positive outlook for the second half of 2025 includes expected growth and a focus on portfolio development and loan-to-value (LTV) optimization.
- Preliminary financial figures indicate a strengthening of pro-forma economic equity capital to over EUR 80 million, with a forecast LTV ratio of approximately 58%.
