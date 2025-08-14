    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsinit innovation in traffic systems AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems

    Original-Research

    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Starker Umsatzanstieg im H1-25, +24% zum Vorjahr.
    • DCF-Zielpreis auf 60,00 EUR angehoben, Empfehlung: Kaufen.
    • Intensives Wachstum in Nordamerika treibt Entwicklung an.
    Original-Research - init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba...
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    14.08.2025 / 12:41 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE

    Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 14.08.2025
    Target price: 60.00
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

    Solid H1-25 development
    init's development in the first half of FY 2025 was characterized by a strong sales increase; in July, the company increased its FY 2025 guidance following a rise of a customer's order from Atlanta. We adjusted our estimates and increase the DCF-based TP from EUR 55.00 to EUR 60.00. The recommendation remains, of course, Buy.

    H1-25 overview
    In the first six months of 2025, init generated revenue of EUR 141.8m. This is ~ 24% above the previous year's figure of EUR 114.5m. The DILAX group (acquired in September 2024) contributed around EUR 10.1m to the increase in revenue, meaning organic growth amounted to around 15% compared to H1-24. Intensive project activities in North America remained the main driver of organic growth. EBIT came in at EUR 6.5m. In the same period of the previous year, EBIT amounted to EUR 6.7m.

    You can download the research here:
    https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=6899e1d908708eb2d5aa3bced49775d6 For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com

    2184118 14.08.2025 CET/CEST

    °

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur init innovation in traffic systems Aktie

    Die init innovation in traffic systems Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,22 % und einem Kurs von 45,50 auf Tradegate (14. August 2025, 12:44 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der init innovation in traffic systems Aktie um +3,62 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +22,13 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von init innovation in traffic systems bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 460,84 Mio..

    init innovation in traffic systems zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,8000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,0900 %.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu init innovation in traffic systems - 575980 - DE0005759807

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über init innovation in traffic systems. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Original-Research init innovation in traffic systems SE (von Quirin Privatba... ^ Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 14.08.2025 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible …