Voltabox's New Strategy Boosts Revenue & Earnings Mid-Year
Voltabox AG, soon to be Voltatron AG, is on a transformative journey, unveiling impressive growth and strategic moves in its latest financial report.
- Voltabox AG, soon to be renamed Voltatron AG, published its half-year financial report, showing significant growth and strategic acquisitions.
- The company reported a revenue of €9.2 million from continuing operations in the first half of 2025, with a notable improvement in EBITDA to €0.5 million.
- Group revenue, including discontinued operations, reached €10.9 million, marking a 186.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
- The strategic acquisition of GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH is expected to enhance Voltabox's value chain and market access, with a focus on medical, event, and industrial technology sectors.
- The company has a strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of approximately €9.8 million and economic equity of €25.4 million.
- Following the acquisition of GMS, the management raised its full-year forecast, expecting revenue between €23 million and €26 million, and EBITDA between €1 million and €1.5 million for 2025.
