Voltabox's New Strategy Boosts Revenue & Earnings Mid-Year

Voltabox AG, soon to be renamed Voltatron AG, published its half-year financial report, showing significant growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company reported a revenue of €9.2 million from continuing operations in the first half of 2025, with a notable improvement in EBITDA to €0.5 million.

Group revenue, including discontinued operations, reached €10.9 million, marking a 186.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The strategic acquisition of GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH is expected to enhance Voltabox's value chain and market access, with a focus on medical, event, and industrial technology sectors.

The company has a strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of approximately €9.8 million and economic equity of €25.4 million.

Following the acquisition of GMS, the management raised its full-year forecast, expecting revenue between €23 million and €26 million, and EBITDA between €1 million and €1.5 million for 2025.

The next important date, Consolidated interim report as of June 30, 2025 - 1st half of the year, at Voltabox is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 4,9750EUR and was up +2,58 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,9900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.





