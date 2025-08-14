Delticom's 2025 Semi-Annual Report Reveals 12% Revenue Surge
Delticom AG has navigated the economic waves of 2025 with a 12% revenue surge, despite facing headwinds. Revenues climbed to €237 million, while the GMV hit €285 million, showcasing robust growth. Yet, with a dip in EBITDA and a net income setback, the winter tyre market holds the key to future gains.
- Delticom AG reported a revenue growth of 12% in its Semi-Annual Report for 2025, with revenues reaching €237 million compared to €212 million in H1 2024.
- The gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased to €285 million, up from €259 million in the same period last year, reflecting a growth of 10.4%.
- Operating EBITDA for H1 2025 was €5.5 million, a decrease from €8.0 million in H1 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 2.2%.
- The company confirmed its full-year revenue forecast, expecting between €470 million and €490 million, despite current economic uncertainties.
- Delticom's consolidated net income for the first six months was €-1.7 million, a decline from €61,000 in the previous year.
- The winter tyre business is anticipated to be crucial for profitability in the second half of 2025, with potential impacts from anti-dumping investigations on tyre imports from China.
