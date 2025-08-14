Infineon successfully completes acquisition of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,12 % und einem Kurs von 36,52 auf Tradegate (14. August 2025, 17:10 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +5,32 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -3,47 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 47,70 Mrd.. Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0400 %. Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,44EUR. Von den letzten 9 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 49,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +6,76 %/+34,14 % bedeutet.

Munich (ots) - - Acquisition boosts Infineon's position in software-definedvehicles and expands global leadership in automotive semiconductors- Additional growth opportunities anticipated with physical AI applications suchas humanoid robots- Acquisition adds design-win pipeline of around US$4 billion by 2030 withsignificant potential for future revenue growthInfineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today completed theacquisition of Marvell Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MRVL) Automotive Ethernetbusiness. The transaction agreement was announced in April 2025 and has receivedall necessary regulatory approvals. With the acquisition, Infineon strengthensits system expertise for software-defined vehicles and further expands itsleading position in the field of microcontrollers for automotive applications."This transaction significantly reinforces our number one position in automotivesemiconductors and strengthens our strategy of profitable growth" said JochenHanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "With an even more comprehensive portfolio, we aredriving the transformation to software-defined vehicles together with ourcustomers and partners. In addition, the acquisition creates new opportunitiesin the field of physical AI, such as humanoid robots. We are excited to welcomeseveral hundred highly skilled and motivated employees to the Infineon team andlook forward to elevating the use of Ethernet technology to new scales."Ethernet is a key enabling technology for low-latency, high-bandwidthcommunication. It quickly and reliably transfers large amounts of data betweencomponents such as microcontrollers, processors and sensors. This makes itcrucial for software-defined vehicles and, additionally, it has significantpotential in adjacent fields of use such as humanoid robots. The transactionwill allow Infineon to provide its customers with even more comprehensivesolutions, combining the strengths of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet portfoliowith Infineon's existing microcontroller and system expertise."We're incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in building a world-classAutomotive Ethernet business," said Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell."Through relentless innovation and deep partnerships across the automotiveindustry, they've established a leadership position in this critical technologyarea. Infineon is the right company to take this business to the next level -with the scale, portfolio breadth, and customer reach to unlock its full