Infineon successfully completes acquisition of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet business (FOTO)
vehicles and expands global leadership in automotive semiconductors
- Additional growth opportunities anticipated with physical AI applications such
as humanoid robots
- Acquisition adds design-win pipeline of around US$4 billion by 2030 with
significant potential for future revenue growth
Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today completed the
acquisition of Marvell Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MRVL) Automotive Ethernet
business. The transaction agreement was announced in April 2025 and has received
all necessary regulatory approvals. With the acquisition, Infineon strengthens
its system expertise for software-defined vehicles and further expands its
leading position in the field of microcontrollers for automotive applications.
"This transaction significantly reinforces our number one position in automotive
semiconductors and strengthens our strategy of profitable growth" said Jochen
Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "With an even more comprehensive portfolio, we are
driving the transformation to software-defined vehicles together with our
customers and partners. In addition, the acquisition creates new opportunities
in the field of physical AI, such as humanoid robots. We are excited to welcome
several hundred highly skilled and motivated employees to the Infineon team and
look forward to elevating the use of Ethernet technology to new scales."
Ethernet is a key enabling technology for low-latency, high-bandwidth
communication. It quickly and reliably transfers large amounts of data between
components such as microcontrollers, processors and sensors. This makes it
crucial for software-defined vehicles and, additionally, it has significant
potential in adjacent fields of use such as humanoid robots. The transaction
will allow Infineon to provide its customers with even more comprehensive
solutions, combining the strengths of Marvell's Automotive Ethernet portfolio
with Infineon's existing microcontroller and system expertise.
"We're incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in building a world-class
Automotive Ethernet business," said Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell.
"Through relentless innovation and deep partnerships across the automotive
industry, they've established a leadership position in this critical technology
area. Infineon is the right company to take this business to the next level -
with the scale, portfolio breadth, and customer reach to unlock its full
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie
Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,12 % und einem Kurs von 36,52 auf Tradegate (14. August 2025, 17:10 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +5,32 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -3,47 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 47,70 Mrd..
Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,0400 %.
Die letzten 9 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,44EUR. Von den letzten 9 Analysten der Infineon Technologies Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 49,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +6,76 %/+34,14 % bedeutet.
