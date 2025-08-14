Deutsche EuroShop: Strong 2025 Start with Steady Growth & Performance
Deutsche EuroShop impresses with a 17.3% net income rise to €69.8 million, despite slight revenue and NOI dips. The new Food Garden boosts visitors, and a green bond oversubscription highlights sustainable success.
- Deutsche EuroShop reported a consolidated net income increase of 17.3% to €69.8 million in the first half of 2025.
- The company experienced a slight decline in consolidated revenue by 1.1% to €131.4 million and a 3.0% decrease in net operating income (NOI) to €103.2 million.
- Visitor numbers at shopping centers were 1% lower than the previous year, but tenant sales rose by 1.3%.
- The new Food Garden at Main-Taunus-Zentrum led to a 17% increase in visitor numbers since its opening in April 2025.
- Deutsche EuroShop successfully placed its first green corporate bond worth €500 million, which was oversubscribed sevenfold.
- A dividend of €2.65 per share was approved at the Annual General Meeting, and there were changes in the Supervisory Board leadership.
