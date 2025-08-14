Verve Group (A) Cuts 2025 Outlook Amid Platform & Currency Shifts

Verve Group SE has revised its full-year outlook for 2025, lowering net revenue expectations to EUR 485–515 million from EUR 530–565 million.

Adjusted EBITDA outlook has also been reduced to EUR 125–140 million, down from EUR 155–175 million.

The downward revision is attributed to severe technical issues during platform unification and stronger-than-expected negative currency translation effects.

Technical challenges related to in-app marketplace activities caused delays in onboarding new customers, resulting in an estimated revenue loss of approximately EUR 34 million.

The unfavorable USD/EUR exchange rate is expected to lower the full-year EBITDA outlook by approximately EUR 9 million.

Verve Group will publish its half-year report for 2025 on August 15, 2025, to provide updated operational performance information.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 2,1940EUR and was down -8,58 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.218,99PKT (+0,77 %).





