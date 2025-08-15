VZ Group Celebrates 9.9% Revenue Jump
VZ Group's first half of 2025 was marked by strong financial results, overcoming interest income challenges, expanding client engagements, and growing assets, though future growth may slow amid low rates.
- VZ Group's revenues increased by 9.9% in the first half of 2025, reaching 277.9 million Swiss francs.
- Net profit rose by 9.0% to 112.0 million francs, despite a significant decline in net interest income by 28.8%.
- Consulting fees grew by 13.8% to 21.2 million francs, with approximately 5,000 new clients engaging in consulting projects.
- Assets under management increased by 14.1% to 56.5 billion francs, with net new money reaching 3.0 billion francs.
- The balance sheet grew by 500 million francs to 8.0 billion francs, with a common capital ratio of 28.4%, calculated under Basel III Final.
- The CEO anticipates that growth for the 2025 financial year will be below the long-term average due to lower interest rates.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at VZ Holding is on 15.08.2025.
