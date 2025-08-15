Discover LIBERO Football Finance's 2024 Financial Results
LIBERO football finance AG navigates financial turbulence with a net loss and unresolved legal issues, yet eyes a strategic shift towards football financing excellence.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- LIBERO football finance AG reported a net loss of EUR 783 thousand for the 2024 financial year.
- The auditor refused to issue an audit opinion for both the 2023 and 2024 annual financial statements due to ongoing legal proceedings in Spain related to a partnership with FC Barcelona.
- A partial settlement of approximately EUR 25 million has been reached in the legal proceedings, with discussions ongoing for the remaining EUR 15 million.
- The Management Board expects to finalize an agreement regarding the outstanding amount in 2025.
- For 2025, LIBERO will pursue a realigned corporate strategy focused on becoming a specialist in football financing and services, aiming for sustainable value increase.
- The 2024 annual financial statements will be available for download on the company's website at approximately 9:00 a.m. on the publication date.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte