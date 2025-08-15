Verve Group SE: Double-Digit Growth in Q2 2025 Amid Platform Migration Challenges
Verve Group SE shows resilience with a 10% revenue boost to EUR 106M in Q2 2025, overcoming platform migration challenges and expanding its client base by 10% with a 98% retention rate.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Verve Group SE achieved a 10% increase in net revenue to EUR 106 million in Q2 2025, despite challenges in migrating to a unified platform.
- Adjusted EBITDA slightly increased to EUR 29 million, with a margin decrease to 28%.
- The software client base grew organically by 10%, maintaining a high client retention rate of 98%.
- The unification of in-app marketplace activities onto a single platform was completed in July 2025, improving platform performance and efficiency.
- Despite technical challenges during the migration, Verve expects improved revenues and margins in the second half of the year.
- Verve Group SE revised its full-year 2025 outlook, reducing net revenue expectations to EUR 485-515 million and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 125-140 million due to technical issues and FX impacts.
The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,8520EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.210,22PKT (+0,71 %).
+0,16 %
-31,50 %
-39,63 %
-47,40 %
-33,00 %
+4,75 %
ISIN:SE0018538068WKN:A3D3A1
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte