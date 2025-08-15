Verve Group SE: Double-Digit Growth in Q2 2025 Amid Platform Migration Challenges

Verve Group SE achieved a 10% increase in net revenue to EUR 106 million in Q2 2025, despite challenges in migrating to a unified platform.

Adjusted EBITDA slightly increased to EUR 29 million, with a margin decrease to 28%.

The software client base grew organically by 10%, maintaining a high client retention rate of 98%.

The unification of in-app marketplace activities onto a single platform was completed in July 2025, improving platform performance and efficiency.

Despite technical challenges during the migration, Verve expects improved revenues and margins in the second half of the year.

Verve Group SE revised its full-year 2025 outlook, reducing net revenue expectations to EUR 485-515 million and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 125-140 million due to technical issues and FX impacts.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,8520EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.210,22PKT (+0,71 %).





