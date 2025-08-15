Q2 with seq. margin improvements; FY guidance confirmed

Semperit posted Q2 revenues of € 169m (H1: € 320m), largely flat yoy but roughly 11% above the weak Q1, which was impacted by project delays within the belting division and silicon rubber tooling (both part of SEA segment). Thanks to catch-up effects, SEA sales showed a 2.6% yoy increase to € 101m despite rather challenging end markets. Within SIA (-4.6% yoy to € 68m), demand for profiles remained weak due to the continuously subdued construction sector, while hoses showed first recovery signals, especially within the direct consumer business. The overall improving order activities should provide a decent visibility into further growth during H2.

Q2 EBITDA of € 19.6m (11.6% margin) was down 19% yoy as margins in both segments were still below last year’s figure. This was partially due to higher raw material prices and increased personnel expenses. Importantly, the company managed to significantly improve its profitability vs Q1 (EBITDA +76% yoy) largely carried by the sales rebound in SEA (margin +5pp qoq to 10.6%) but also cost saving initiatives bearing fruit. The margin of SIA was down yoy but remained on a high level of 19.1%. Operating EBITDA (excl. project costs for digitalization projects) stood at € 20.9m. H1 EBITDA of € 30.7m was down 35% yoy; op. EBITDA stood at € 32.9m.