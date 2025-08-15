Shelly Group's H1 2025: A Leap Towards Sustainable Growth!

Shelly Group's revenue increased by 29.3% to EUR 54.0 million in H1 2025, with EBIT up 12.2% to EUR 12.2 million.

The company achieved a strong free cash flow of EUR 4.1 million, driven by improved working capital and stricter receivables management.

Shelly Cloud's user base grew to approximately 2.3 million, up from 1.9 million at the end of 2024.

The 2025 guidance was confirmed, expecting revenue growth to between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million, and EBIT to increase to between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million.

The company expanded its distribution channels and geographic presence, with significant growth in Italy, Scandinavia, and German-speaking countries.

Shelly Group maintains a strong capital and financial structure, with an equity ratio of 81.0% and cash and cash equivalents increasing to EUR 18.6 million.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 51,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






