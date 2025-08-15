Clearvise Boosts 2025 Earnings, Defies Tough Market Odds

clearvise AG increased its earnings in the first half of 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising to EUR 13.6 million despite challenging market conditions.

Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025 was EUR 18.2 million, a decline of around 4% due to below-average wind conditions.

Total electricity production amounted to 220.0 GWh, with a significant increase in PV systems production by around 13.5% compared to the previous year.

clearvise plans a strategic shift to position itself as a YieldCo, focusing on stable, predictable distributions from its portfolio of wind and solar parks.

The company confirms its outlook for the full year 2025, expecting annual electricity production between 529 and 557 GWh and revenues between EUR 43.3 million and EUR 45.5 million.

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies, with a diversified European portfolio, and has been listed on the stock exchange since 2011.

The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,6750EUR and was down -1,47 % compared with the previous day.





