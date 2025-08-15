SANHA Announces Strong Performance in H1 2025
SANHA GmbH & Co. KG showed resilience in H1 2025 with stable revenue and increased gross profit, despite slight declines in EBITDA and EBIT, thanks to strong international operations.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reported stable revenue of EUR 61.5 million in the first half of 2025, similar to the previous year's EUR 61.6 million.
- Gross profit increased to EUR 38.0 million, surpassing the previous year's EUR 36.4 million, due to an improved product and customer mix.
- EBITDA slightly declined to EUR 10.0 million from EUR 10.4 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.3%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to EUR 7.0 million from EUR 7.6 million, with an EBIT margin of 11.3%, due to higher depreciation from recent investments.
- SANHA's international business and diversification helped offset weak demand in the German, Austrian, and UK sanitary and heating markets, maintaining foreign revenue at 82%.
- The company expects stable business performance for 2025, with revenue at the previous year's level and slightly lower EBITDA and EBIT, supported by economic measures in Europe and Germany.
+0,46 %
-0,28 %
+0,79 %
+2,06 %
+11,65 %
ISIN:DE000A383VY6WKN:A383VY
