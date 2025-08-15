    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsSANHA 8,75 % bis 12/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu SANHA 8,75 % bis 12/29
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SANHA Announces Strong Performance in H1 2025

    SANHA GmbH & Co. KG showed resilience in H1 2025 with stable revenue and increased gross profit, despite slight declines in EBITDA and EBIT, thanks to strong international operations.

    SANHA Announces Strong Performance in H1 2025
    • SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reported stable revenue of EUR 61.5 million in the first half of 2025, similar to the previous year's EUR 61.6 million.
    • Gross profit increased to EUR 38.0 million, surpassing the previous year's EUR 36.4 million, due to an improved product and customer mix.
    • EBITDA slightly declined to EUR 10.0 million from EUR 10.4 million, with an EBITDA margin of 16.3%.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to EUR 7.0 million from EUR 7.6 million, with an EBIT margin of 11.3%, due to higher depreciation from recent investments.
    • SANHA's international business and diversification helped offset weak demand in the German, Austrian, and UK sanitary and heating markets, maintaining foreign revenue at 82%.
    • The company expects stable business performance for 2025, with revenue at the previous year's level and slightly lower EBITDA and EBIT, supported by economic measures in Europe and Germany.


    SANHA 8,75 % bis 12/29

    +0,46 %
    -0,28 %
    +0,79 %
    +2,06 %
    +11,65 %
    ISIN:DE000A383VY6WKN:A383VY





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SANHA Announces Strong Performance in H1 2025 SANHA GmbH & Co. KG showed resilience in H1 2025 with stable revenue and increased gross profit, despite slight declines in EBITDA and EBIT, thanks to strong international operations.