H&R: 2025 H1 Figures Confirmed - What Does It Mean for Investors?

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported sales revenues of EUR 653.1 million for the first half of 2025, a decrease from EUR 675.6 million in the first half of 2024.

The company's EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was EUR 40.1 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 41.1 million.

Consolidated earnings attributable to shareholders were EUR 0.3 million, down from EUR 2.8 million in the first half of 2024, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 0.01.

The company adjusted its guidance for 2025, expecting an EBITDA range of EUR 77.0 million to EUR 90.0 million.

Cash flow from operating activities significantly increased to EUR 24.6 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 5.5 million in the same period of 2024.

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment, focusing on crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and high-precision plastic parts.

