Borussia Dortmund Teases 2024/25 Financial Figures

Borussia Dortmund achieved its highest-ever consolidated revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year, reaching EUR 526.0 million, due to increased income from TV marketing, advertising, and match operations.

Consolidated total operating proceeds decreased to EUR 589.6 million from EUR 639.0 million in the previous year, primarily due to lower gross transfer proceeds.

The consolidated net income for the 2024/2025 financial year was EUR 6.5 million, a significant drop from EUR 44.3 million in the previous year.

Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) were EUR 9.5 million, and EBITDA was EUR 115.9 million, both showing a decline from the previous year.

Net transfer income was EUR 37.8 million, down from EUR 97.9 million in the previous year, while personnel expenses slightly decreased, and depreciation, amortisation, and write-downs increased.

The management plans to propose a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share for the 2024/2025 financial year, with the final decision to be made at the Annual General Meeting.

The next important date, Balance Sheet Press Conference – Preliminary Figures for Fiscal Year 2024/2025, at Borussia Dortmund is on 15.08.2025.

The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,6175EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.145,71PKT (-0,37 %).





